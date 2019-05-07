Resources More Obituaries for Martha Inouye Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martha Inouye

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers I've never written an obituary before and I hope I never have to again. Regardless, I want everyone to know that the passing of my mother, Martha Masao Inouye, marks the end of a life dedicated to giving. Whether it be playing organ in church, generating newsletters for nursing homes, quilting for veterans, cooking Asian food to benefit charitable organizations, or creating a myriad of unusual crafts, Mom kept busy giving of herself to improve the lives of others.



She is survived by her youngest sister, Betty, but she had two other sisters, Jane and Kay, and a younger brother, Joseph, all preceding her in death. I can say with certainty that our extended families will remain very close due to the bonding of the Nishioka/Ogoshi clans.



She was the daughter of hearty immigrants from Japan. Her mother, Teruye, spoke very little English but managed to create a successful farm instilling the ethics of hard work into her children. As a loving mother and wife, Martha gave tirelessly of herself, giving us every opportunity to be successful in the small rural town of Shelley, Idaho. Her husband, Yukio (aka Eke) died in 1978. She had two sons, Yukio Jr. and Roscoe Joel who preceded her in death. Her remaining children are Candice Horikawa, a retired L.A. city attorney and Lindsey, a nearly retired radiologist, both living inTucson, Arizona. Her grandchildren include Caroline who gave birth to Martha's second great grandson, Aiden Benjamin, on March 18, 2019, two days before Martha's death. Benjamain Ross Inouye (deceased April 12, 2018) and Michael Horikawa were her grandchildren as well. Michael lives in Los Angeles with Martha's first great grandson, Nolan,



We'd like to give special thanks to Janis Ogawa, Dawn and Steve Karns and "Jude" for being so kind to Mom. Paying it forward. That's what motivated Martha and will be her legacy.