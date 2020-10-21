1/1
Martina Luis
1951 - 2020
Martina Luis, 69, of Blackfoot, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Martina was born May 13, 1951 in Billings, Montana to Ignacio Ramirez and Dominga Perez.

When she was young, she moved with her family until settling in Blackfoot, where she was raised.

On May 13, 1969, Martina married Leonardo Luis in Blackfoot.

Martina worked at Sunspiced and Wada Farms until she retired.

She was a parishioner of St. Bernard's Catholic Church. She enjoyed shopping, going to the casino, making flower arrangements and making tamales. She especially enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and family.

Martina is survived by her husband of 51 years, Leonardo; her son, Leonardo "Leo" (Mandee) Luis Jr., her daughters, Esmeralda (Angel) Martinez, Martina Aguirre, Josefina (Marciel) Trejo and granddaughter that she raised as her own, Shania Aguirre; brothers Ignacio Ramirez Jr., Trinidad Ramirez, Rudy Ramirez, and Thomas Ramirez; sisters Gloria Zamora, Elida Ramirez, Irma Cortez, Delia Longoria, Linda Garcia, Sally Parris, and Maricelda Ramirez; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Dominga Ramirez and her brother, Freddy Ramirez; sisters Beatrice Vargas and Sylvia Aguirre.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home with a viewing to follow. Interment will follow in the Grove City Cemetery.

Memories of Martina and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
