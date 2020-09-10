Marvin James Bennett, 88, formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away September 6, 2020, at Legacy Village in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Marvin was born May 21, 1932, in Hardin, Montana, to Charles W. Bennett and Anna Mary Kovatch Bennett. He was born and raised on the Montana Crow and Oregon Coast Siletz Indian Reservations. He graduated from OIT Klamath Falls, Oregon, with an associate degree in Applied Science.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War.
Marvin married Janet L. Stolworthy on June 24, 1961, in Idaho Falls, and they had two daughters, Rosa Maria and Maria Christine. They were Roman Catholic Missionaries in Bogota Columbia for 3 years. Janet, Rosa Maria, and Maria Christine died during the returning flight from this mission in 1965. Marvin survived, though 66% of his body was burned in the crash.
On June 17, 1967, he married Mary Kay Backes in the Swan Valley Community Chapel. Marvin and Mary Kay made their home in Idaho Falls, where Marvin worked at Argonne National Laboratory for 31 years and also owned and managed Four Plex Rentals for over 39 years. Marvin and Mary Kay had three daughters.
Marvin was a lifetime member of the Elks. He enjoyed driving his 1967 Corvette that he bought new and was a member of the Corvette Club. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church and assisted with the Holy Eucharist daily. For several years he actively helped with the soup kitchen. Marvin and Mary Kay loved to travel and traveled over 100,000 miles in their motor home. He loved his family and friends and treated everyone he met like they would want to be treated.
Marvin is survived by his daughters, Marianne Robledo of Houston, TX; Christine Anderson of Las Vegas, NV; and Roxann Bennett-Bridge of Salt Lake City, UT; and 5 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet L. Stolworthy Bennett; daughters, Rosa Maria Bennett and Maria Christine Bennett; wife, Mary Kay Bennett; parents, Charles W. and Anna Mary Bennett; and brother, Charles J. Bennett.
Marvin dying at 11:11 p.m. on September 6th was very poetic and the end of a beautiful love story. His wife, Mary Kay Bennett, passed away the same day 3 years prior. Over 57 years ago his daughter, Maria Christine, was born on September 6th and passed away on 11/11/1965.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E. 17th Street. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6 - 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
.