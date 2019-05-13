Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for Marvin Geib Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin "Marv" Geib

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On Friday, May 10, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, Marvin Lee Geib passed away at age 75. Marv was under the care of his family and One Source Hospice.



Marv was born on November 3, 1943, in Seattle WA to Norman and Agnes Geib and was their only child. He was a surprise gift for his grandmother Elsie Aicher, as he was born on her birthday. At the age of two, he moved with his parents to Idaho Falls, ID when Norman purchased what was then First Street Blacksmith.



Marv grew up in Idaho Falls on Lomax St in a house that was built by his parents. He attended Emerson Elementary, O.E. Bell Junior High and Idaho Falls High School where he graduated in 1962. During high school, Marv took welding classes. In his senior year, he competed at the state welding competition and with friends took first place. He also participated in FFA.



In 1962, Marv joined the Army 116th Engineer Battalion Reserve. He began working full-time at First Street Blacksmith alongside his parents. On May 1968 he was called to active service. He spent three months at Fort Lewis, WA and then was deployed to Vietnam from September 1968 to August 1969.



On August 15, 1968, Marvin married, the love of his life, Linda M Beasley in Idaho Falls, ID. Last August they celebrated being together for 50 years. In the years following they had three children, Connie (Len) Schumacher, Debbie (Jason) Chapple and Shane Geib.



When Marv returned from Vietnam, he went back to working for his parents at the family business, First Street Blacksmith. He had expert skills using the trip hammer to forge iron and at all types of welding. Marv was instrumental in many of the changes that took place at the business from then to the time he retired in 2014. Some of those changes were the change in name from First Street Blacksmith to First Street Welding, Inc, the start of sales and installation of snow plows and the expansion of the rotating irrigation screen line.



In 1977, Marv and Linda purchased 10 acres of property south of Idaho Falls on St. Clair Rd where they built a home and raised their family. As a family, time was spent improving the property, raising beef, sheep, and chickens, not only for meat but for his children to have for 4-H. Marv was a big supporter of the 4-H program for himself and his business.



Marv had many hobbies but the greatest thing he had was his grandkids. He enjoyed taking them fishing, to the cabin, running the forklift, shooting bb guns, watching their activities and vacationing with them. He also loved fishing, woodworking and mowing his lawn.



Marv is survived by his wife Linda Geib, their three children Connie (Len) Schumacher, Debbie (Jason) Chapple and Shane Geib, four grandchildren Leandra (Michael) Glissmeyer, Luke Savage, Hallie Schumacher and Grace Savage, and two great-grandchildren, Avery Glissmeyer and Kellen Glissmeyer.



He is proceeded in death by his parents Norman Lee Geib and Agnes Leona Aicher Geib.



Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with family and friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16th and one hour before services both at the mortuary.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to the Huntsmans Cancer Institute online at https://huntsmancancer.org/giving/foundation/ways-to-give/index.php or to a .



