1/1
Marvin Hatch
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Russel Hatch, 82, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020.

Marv was born on May 10,1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Russel and Merle Belnap Hatch.

Marv was a friend to all and loved by many. He spent his early days ranching with his dad and uncles on the desert west of Blackfoot, and then eventually in the Pahsimeroi Valley, a place he loved. After graduating from Blackfoot High School, Marv went on a mission in Melbourne, Australia for The Church Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After returning from Australia, he met and wooed Darlene Shuldberg who became his wife of 58 years. Together they raised their family in the Wapello area.

Marv loved to dig dirt. He ran HatchCo putting in underground utilities for decades working in Idaho, Montana and Utah. He was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership positions and especially loved working with the youth.

Marv is survived by his wife, Darlene Hatch; sons, Nile (Lynne) Hatch of Springville, Utah, Dennis (Jana Lee) Hatch of Blackfoot, Idaho, Todd (Brenda) Hatch of Blackfoot, Idaho and Darrin (Marissa) Hatch of Leander, Texas; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Russel and Merle Hatch; his brother, Calvin Hatch; sons, Brett Hatch and Brian Hatch; and daughter, Pam Hatch.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday September 4, 2020 and again from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on September 5, 2020 before the funeral. Interment will follow at the Moreland Cemetery.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved