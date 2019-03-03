Resources More Obituaries for Marvin Morgan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin Morgan

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marvin Floyd Morgan, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 28, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Marvin was born October 9, 1925, in Labelle, ID, to Floyd Morgan and Mable Cordellia Billman Morgan. He grew up and attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School.



In 1945, he married Greba Ella Morgan in Livingston, Montana. To this union were born four children, Brent, Brad, Bobbie and Brenda. Marvin and Ella made their home in Rigby and moved to Idaho Falls in 1973, where Marvin worked in the automobile and gas industry.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling.



Marvin is survived by his loving sons, Marvin Brent Morgan and wife Lynda of Pocatello, ID, and Bradley K. Morgan of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Bobbie Morgan Spencer and husband Norman of Downey, ID, and Brenda Morgan Arausa and husband Willie of Boise, ID; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Morgan; sisters, Nila Davis, Arma Mable Morgan, Dorlene Mae Morgan, and Carole Miller; brother, Raughlin Morgan; and his parents, Floyd and Mable Morgan.



The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Private family services and burial will be held at a later date.



