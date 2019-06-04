Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Marvin Presley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin Presley

1956 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marvin Keith Presley, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 1, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, in the arms of his loving wife of forty years.



Keith was born October 10, 1956, in Jonesboro, AR, to Marvin Woodrow Presley and Willa Louise Taylor Presley. He was raised in Trumann, AR. He studied at Central Bible College in Springfield, MO, for Biblical Studies, where he graduated in 1979.



On May 19, 1979, he married Betsy Lynn Campbell in Chatsworth, CA. They had three children, ShaylaLyn, Syndi, and Steven. Keith and Betsy served the Lord in Arkansas, Southern California, South Dakota, Idaho, and Wyoming. They finally settled in Idaho Falls, where he continued his ministry while at the same time enjoying his children and grandchildren.



He was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God. He was a Senior Minister with The Assemblies of God and the Foursquare Denominations. He enjoyed playing the trombone, loved listening to music, civil war history, college football; especially his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks, and studying the bible.



Keith is survived by his loving wife, Betsy Presley of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, ShaylaLyn Presley of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Syndi (Steve) Shoff of Lewisville, ID; son, Steven (Janie) Presley of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, John (Katherine) Presley of Augusta, GA; and seven grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Woodrow and Willa Louise Presley; sister, Judye Presley; and grandson, David Keith Shoff.



Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Cornerstone Assembly Of God, 5600 S. Holmes Avenue, with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating.



