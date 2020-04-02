|
Mary Jane Allen, 93, longtime resident of Rigby, Idaho passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Sage Grove Assisted living center in Rigby. Mary was born June 8, 1926 in Rigby, to Thomas George, Jr. and Opal Cordon George. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. She continued her education at Henniger's Business School in SLC, Utah, where she was trained in secretarial skills. On July 10, 1947, she married James Sidney Allen Jr. in the Logan Utah Temple; they were blessed with 4 daughters, Janeen, Kay, Jeri, and Lori; and 3 sons, Reed, Mark and Rodger. In addition to being a wife and mother, Mary worked as a paralegal, and then as secretary of media for Ricks College. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mary served in several capacities including the Rigby Stake YW President and as a Primary teacher in the Rigby 5th Ward for more than 15 years. She was also an active member of the Rigby Study Club for many years.
She had many interests including: crocheting, knitting, reading, picnics, camping, and crossword puzzles, but what she loved most was being with her family. Her family was everything to her. She loved having them around her where she could spoil them with her delicious cooking; her rolls were a family favorite. She was happiest when her house was overflowing with her kids and grandkids. She is survived by her children; Janeen (Dave) Hansen of Mesa, AZ, Reed Allen of Phoenix, AZ, Mark (Kristy) Allen of Murray, Utah, Kay (David) Webb of Canby, Oregon, Rodger Allen of Rigby, ID, Jeri (Brett) Olaveson of Rigby, ID, Lori Hancock of Rexburg, ID; her sister, Beverly (Bob) Wright of Pocatello, ID; 28 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. A graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckeersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Apr. 2, 2020