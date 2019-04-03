Resources More Obituaries for Mary Jenkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Jenkins

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Karen Jenkins (77) passed away April 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by family after a 17-year battle with cancer. Born to Allen and Margaret Harris on August 4, 1941, she grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Bonneville High School. She married Tim Jenkins February 23, 1962. They raised 4 children (Tadd, Ty, Katie and Troy).



Karen had unwavering faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as Relief Society President, Young Women President, Primary President, and as a missionary with her husband in the Washington, DC North mission along with many other callings. She influenced many people with her love for life and her sunny personality.



Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Tim and Karen spoiled 22 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Each held a special place in her heart, and they loved her.



She is preceded in death by her parents and a baby brother. She enjoyed immediate and extended family. Those mourning her loss are her husband, Tim Jenkins, her children Tadd (Tamra) Jenkins (Idaho Falls, Idaho), Ty (Debbie) Jenkins (Ten Sleep, Wyoming), Katie (Mark) Metzger (Casa Grande, Arizona), Troy (Stacy) Jenkins (Eagle, Idaho). Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her brother Ronnie (Marilyn) Harris and extended family and many friends.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, in the church located at 955 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls with Bishop Duane Allen officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries