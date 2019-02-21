Resources More Obituaries for Mary Kiehn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Kiehn

2019 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Kiehn Loved her Family, her Faith and the Mountains



Jackson resident Mary Maxine Kiehn died February 15 with her beloved husband Ronald Kiehn at her side.



Mary Maxine's joy and center of her life was her family with Ron. Together they had five children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Having a home full of visitors meant family gathered around the table for her wonderful suppers and homemade desserts.



Mary Maxine was born August 27, 1928 in Deadwood, South Dakota, to Pearl Patenode Konrath and Charles J. Konrath. Mary Maxine's lifelong love of the mountains began in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She rode her pony to a one room school house in rural South Dakota. She attended high school at the Benedictine St. Martin's Academy in Sturgis. After graduation, Mary Maxine moved to Rapid City to attend St. Johns School of Nursing, where she earned her Registered Nurse degree. Through a mutual friend, Mary Maxine met Ronald, an engineering student at SDSM. They were married in 1949 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rapid City.



The Kiehns' experienced many moves in their lifetime together, with job opportunities taking them to many Midwest, Mountain West and Southwest cities. Mary Maxine organized and packed for many moves and family fishing trips, including a 1959 trip to Yellowstone.



Mary Maxine's faith was inspired by her maternal Grandmother Cora and by her Catholic education. As a member of Our Lady of the Mountains parish, Mary Maxine was known for her devotion to the Blessed Sacrament and for her quiet kindness and concern. She always enjoyed the Christmas Bazaar.



Mary Maxine will be dearly remembered by her family for her warm home, her countless meals and desserts, bedtime prayers with her young children, many packed lunches, carpools, birthday celebrations and as Ron's partner in business and sport. She always provided the family the best of care for sick days, from chicken soup to her continuing lifelong medical knowledge and nursing care.



Mary Maxine is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Ronald; and by



her children Alecia Davis (Thomas), Kathy Clemmens (Jack), Charles Kiehn (Diane), Kristi Gilsdorf (Michael), and David Kiehn, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her sister Vesta Walk.



Services will be held Friday, February 22 at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Jackson. A rosary will be offered at 11 am, followed by the Mass at Noon. Father Phil Vanderlin and Father Carl Beavers will officiate. A reception will follow.



Memorial donations in Mary Maxine's name made be made to



The Senior Center of Jackson or The Turning Point in Jackson, a pregnancy and family education program. Published in Post Register on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.