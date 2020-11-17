Mary Lou Byram Jolley, 78, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away November 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family after a difficult battle with kidney disease.
Mary Lou was born June 16, 1942, in Ucon, Idaho, to Arley John Byram and Mary Ann Perrenoud. She was the sixth of seven children and grew up with three older sisters and one younger brother; two other children died very young. In her early years, she was a mama's girl and enjoyed doing anything as long as it was with her mother. She had sweet memories of when she would sit on her lap and her mother would read to her. When she was 10 years old, she started working along side her mother and siblings at the Ucon Cash Store that their family owned while her father was working at Boise Payette Lumber. As a teen, she played the flute in the high school band and enjoyed swing dancing and doing gymnastics with her friends. After graduation from Bonneville High School, she attended Excelsis Beauty School in Idaho Falls.
On July 4, 1960, she met the love of her life through a cousin, and she knew right away that he was "The One." Mary Lou and Gerald Jolley were married on July 14, 1961, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls Temple. They raised four children together: a son, Val, and three daughters, Maresa, Lenna, and Kristy. They lived in Sunset and West Point, Utah, for 8 years and then returned home to Ucon to raise their family. Mary Lou loved music, reading, sewing, quilting, gardening, canning, and playing a mean game of cards. She worked 25 years for the Bonneville School District as a Teacher Assistant and particularly loved her work with Special Education Students. Mary Lou and Gerald enjoyed activities together with their family including camping, time at the family cabin, snowmobiling, and riding ATVs. After retirement, she and Gerald worked together as camp hosts for 6 years and resided in the Skyline area of Idaho Falls.
Mary Lou's greatest love was and continues to be her husband Gerald, their children, grandchildren, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved serving in the temple and in the various callings she was given within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faced health issues in her later years. When family and friends came to visit and cheer her up, she always had a listening ear and provided a safe haven from the storms of life. People and memories were priceless to her. She faced life with courage, strength, great faith, and gave an abundance of love to her family and others. Her smile, humor, and presence will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Jolley; children, Gerald "Val" Jolley (Kammy Jolley, Jennifer Dyorich-Campbell), Maresa Broers (Gayln Broers), Lenna Winger (Paul Winger), Kristy Hill (Justin Hill), 27 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Colleen Cook (Ivan Cook), and Arley John "Jack" Byram (Barbara Byram); and brother-in-law, Ray Bird.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arley and Mary Ann Byram; siblings, Dallas Byram, June Byram, Verna Gardner, and Larene Bird, and son-in-law, Scott Garner.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9-10:45 a.m. prior.
Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.
