1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Potter, 74, of Chester, passed away in her home Friday, March 29, 2019. Mary was born July 17, 1944 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to Jewel Clair and Della Lavern Collard. She was the youngest of three girls and enjoyed helping her father on their cattle ranch in Mills, Utah. Mary graduated from Juab High School in Nephi, Utah in 1962. She later graduated from Steven Henager's School of Business.



Mary married Harlo (Dick) Potter, July 17, 1964 in the Manti, Utah Temple. They raised their family in Chester, Idaho. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served as the Dance and Drama director, Young Women President, Relief Society President, Primary worker, Stake librarian and Temple worker.



She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved serving people and spent her entire life serving her family and friends. Her interests were sewing, going on wagon rides, serving in the temple but most of all, she loved her family.



She is survived by her husband, Harlo Dick Potter of Chester, Idaho and four children: Robert (Nadya) Potter of Rexburg, Idaho, David (Kimberly) Potter of Nampa, Idaho, Paul (Cammy) Potter of Chester, Idaho and Margaret (Alan) Dopp of Ammon, Idaho, as well as 24 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ilene Morley of Garland, Utah.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Clair and Della Collard, her sister, Renae Dastrup and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Potter.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Ashton Stake Center, 516 2nd Street, Ashton, Idaho. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services, both times at the stake center. Interment will be in the Chester Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.baxterfh.com.