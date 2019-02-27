Resources More Obituaries for Mary Rhoades Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Rhoades

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Ann Rhoades, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away at home. She was born in Sheridan, Wyo., to Dennis Eugene and Frances Elizabeth O'Daniels.



On Aug. 19, 1954, she married Jay L. Rhoades. They adopted four children and were married 61 years. She was an LPN at Sacred Heart Hospital and a nurse from 1956-2003. They lived in Peru from 1969-1972.



Her hobbies were dolls and paper dolls. She and Jay were benefactors and helpers at the Collector's Corner Museum since 2004.



Mary Ann is survived by her daughters, Terrie Carter and Crystal Thompson; sons, Todd and Shawn Rhoades; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene O'Daniels; and husband, Jay.



Her life was celebrated at a private family gathering. Namaste. Published in Post Register on Feb. 27, 2019