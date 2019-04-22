Resources More Obituaries for Mary Sewards Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Sewards

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Patricia Hermann Sewards, 74, of Irwin, Idaho, battled cancer and slipped away to a better place on April 21, 2019.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had an unwavering faith in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.



Mary is survived by her loving children: son, Cliff (Dawn) Brummett of Phoenix, AZ, daughter, Karla (Evan) Braude of Bend, OR, daughter, Kari Bellisime of Irwin, ID, son, Clint Brummett of Las Vegas, NV, son, Daniel (Ayasa) Brummett of San Diego, CA, daughter, Karleen (Rob) Reinahart of San Diego, CA, daughter, Kareen (Allen) Odum of Georgetown, SC, daughter, Nycole Brummett of Sacramento, CA, daughter, and Anya Comor of Sacramento, CA; stepdaughter, Teal Conroy of Novato, CA; sister, Georgia Staling of Deer Lodge, MT; sister, Teverly Jan Langford of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Danelle Lou King of Prescott Valley, AZ; sister, Deerian Noma Cox of Prescott, AZ; 25 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tim Sewards; twin sons, Matthew and Mark Brummett; and brother, Yancy Daryle Hermann.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Palisade Ward, 3109 Swan Valley Hwy, with Bishop Terry Hulse officiating. Burial will be in the Swan Valley Cemetery.



