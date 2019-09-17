|
Mary R. Taylor, age 88, a long-time past & beloved resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and a semi-recent resident until 2013 of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Saturday, September 7th, 2019, at The Gables of Shelley in Idaho. Prior to her short residency with the Gables, Mary resided in the home of her daughter, Terri, from May of 2013 to mid-October of 2018.
In 1938, Wm. Glen and Elsie McGavin Robinson adopted a young 7 1/2-year-old Mary from the Boise Children's Home. A depression era moment that proved difficult in her biological family, but ultimately blessings were granted. It was a happy, fun and loving childhood in the Robinson home. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School with the dreams of becoming a Spanish interpreter and to also marry her handsome best friend.
On June 27th, 1949, Mary and Hal Sargent Taylor were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived much of their fulfilling life on the old East River Road working the land, side by side in their respective expertise. Mary helped raise their 4 children, while being fully engaged in serving the community as PTA President, LDS Relief Society and Primary President, along with other organizational positions for many years. Mary displayed excellent examples of how to love your fellowman through devotion, love, patience and hard work.
Together, the couple exuded the entrepreneur spirit through unfailing hard work and determination. While in the farming business, Mary was indispensable to her husband, being able to converse in Spanish, fluently. And, at one time, together they owned the popular Remo's Restaurant, boasting an Italian theme in Idaho Falls.
Upon farm life nearing its end, Wendover, Nevada became a residence for a period of time. While there, Mary established herself as quite an invaluable, accomplished and an award-winning Kroger employee. Her employer and co-workers honored her upon her departure.
In the winter of 2003, the couple vacationed in Arizona, acquired a nice apartment complex, settled into the community and called it home. Hal passed away, far too early, in the early months of 2004. Though missing her husband, Mary stayed and enjoyed a very pleasant and enriching life for another nine year in Prescott Valley. She kept the apartment grounds immaculate to the delight of the occupants. This work lifted her spirit and kept her close to her missing companion, who had worked the Idaho farmland for so many years! She was befriended by many good people. Through these alone-time years, Mary continued to enjoy the many gifts and joys that life offers. She always seemed to see life and love through grateful eyes.
Mary's simple pleasures in life were filled with many friends from all walks of life, in physically demanding yard labor, in property & apartment management, in compassionate service to others, in caring for a variety of loyal pets, in appreciating the surprises and beauty of nature, collecting unusual and semi-precious stones while hiking, by holding close to faith in a Savior, and in maintaining contact with her family.
Survivors include: son, William Craig; son, Hal David (Marilyn);
daughter, Terri L. Greenwood (Richard); 8 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal S. Taylor (2004); son, Kim S. Taylor (2019); 2-month-old infant daughter Carolyn (1958); great-granddaughter Marcella (2013); sister Myrna Anderson (2014).
The Viewing at 9:45AM and the Service at 11:000AM will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Coltman Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 12448 North 5th East, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 17, 2019