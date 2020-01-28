|
J. Matilde "Matt" Carrillo Serna, 49, of Hamer, Idaho, lost his battle to cancer on January 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Matt was born March 14, 1970, in Terrero de Trancas Guanajuato, Mexico, to Sebastian Carrillo and Olivia Carrillo Serna. He grew up and attended schools in Hamer, Idaho, and graduated from West Jefferson High School.
On January 1, 2017, he married Belinda Flores in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt and Belinda made their home in West Valley City, Utah, where Matt worked in siding and stucco.
He was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, sports, 80's music, traveling, very family oriented, and loved to capture memories through his pictures. Matt had a loving caring spirit. Everyone he met loved him. He will be missed.
Matt is survived by his wife, Belinda Carrillo of Rexburg, ID; daughter, Sedonny Carrillo of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Alex Carrillo of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughter, Destiny Renova of Pocatello, ID; step-son, Diego Renova of Rexburg, ID; father, Sebastian Carrillo of Calvillo, GTO, Mexico; mother, Olivia Carrillo of Hamer, ID; brother, Jesus (Connie) Carrillo of Hamer, ID; brother, Filemon (Stacy) Carrillo of Calvillo, Guanajuato, Mexico; sister, Estela (Troy) Briggs of Rexburg, ID; brother, Herman (Kimberly) Carrillo of Boise, ID; and sister, Hilda (Tory) Woodling of Idaho Falls, ID.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Telesforo and Sofia Carrillo; grandfather, J. Ascencion Serna; grandmother, Hilaria Rosales; nephew, Steven Charles Carrillo; and niece, Kabree Ann Briggs.
A rosary will be held at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue), Friday, January 31, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. with a visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church (1690 E. 17th Street), with Father Ronald Wekerle officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service in Fielding Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 28, 2020