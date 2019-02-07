Resources More Obituaries for Matthew Combe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Matthew Combe

1965 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Matthew Tim Combe, 53, of Idaho Falls, died at his home on Monday, February 4, 2019, of natural causes.



Matthew was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on December 21, 1965, and he moved to Idaho Falls with his parents when he was still an infant. He grew up in Idaho Falls, attending Longfellow Elementary, O. E. Bell Jr. High, and Idaho Falls High School. He played ice hockey with the local Amateur Hockey Association, where he was a skilled goalie.



When Matthew was in his late teens, he moved with his family to San Jose, California, where he finished his high school education, then joined the National Guard. He served his National Guard training in Missouri, then lived in San Jose where he met his wife, Angela Connelly.



Matthew and Angela had two children, Joseph and Catherine, while Matthew worked in the swimming pool business in the Bay Area.



Matthew was an avid San Jose Sharks (NHL) fan throughout his life.



Matthew moved back to Idaho Falls in 2011 to take care of his father, who died in Matthew's arms in 2016.



In Idaho Falls, Matthew became a fixture in the local rock and roll scene. He was known to virtually every local band as a strong supporter and vocal advocate for local bands and the music he loved. He also began to reconnect with the Bannock-Shoshone tribe, of which he was a member.



Matthew was well known as a gregarious, fun-loving person.



Matthew is survived by his children, Catherine "Katie" Connelly of San Jose, California; Joseph "Joey" Connelly of South Bend, Indiana; his ex-wife, Angela Connelly of San Jose; and his brothers, Jeff (Temple City, California) and Daniel (Idaho Falls). He is also survived by his step-mother, Maxine Muir Andrews Combe, and seven step-siblings. His parents, Barth Tim Combe and Myrna Catherine Winn Combe, and an older brother, Robert Dallen Combe, preceded him in death.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the 14th Ward building for The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, 651 Gladstone Street. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the chapel at 1:00 p.m.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries