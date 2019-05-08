Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for Matthew Karford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Matthew Karford

1962 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Matthew Nels (Kvarfordt) Karford was born on Dec. 5, 1962, to Fred and Wanda Kvarfordt, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up with his sister, Leslie and his brothers: Kevin, Mitch, Brian, Tracy, and Todd. He graduated from Bonneville High School. Matt worked for First Security Bank and Blackers Furniture for many years.



When he was 18 years old he served a mission in Manchester England where he got to know a new world and a never-ending love for pastries.



Matt's favorite thing to do was spend time with his longtime best friend, Charlie. Matt loved taking long drives and traveling with Charlie seeing new things and finding new adventures. Matt enjoyed fishing, camping, long drives in the mountains, traveling and weekend getaways...later in life Matt loved being at home with his dog, Grizz, and his parrot, Leelu. He enjoyed watching T.V., movies and of course eating out. Matt was a gentle tender man who loved everyone, he was always there to help and be there with a hand or hug.



Matt's favorite place in this world was La Jolla Beach, CA. He will find his ultimate adventure there on his beach returning one last time with his friends and family by his side. Matt passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after fighting a long term illness. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Fred, and his brother, Kevin. We love and miss you so much, Matt!



Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on May 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries