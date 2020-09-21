Matthew Mark Paulsen, 43, of Idaho Falls, lost his battle with PTSD on September 18, 2020.
Matthew was born to Mark Paulsen and Susan Clark MacKay on August 27, 1977, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Matt grew up in several locations including Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. He was an extremely intelligent young man who showed a real aptitude for electronics. After high school, Matt joined the Navy and served for over 13 years. Matt was an Aviation Electricians Mate. Matt earned many decorations, medals, and commendations including good conduct medals, sea warfare specialist ribbon, and deployment ribbon, just to name a few. During his Navy career Matt was out to sea 16 days short of five years. Matt was a true patriot who considered it an honor to serve his country. Matt saw some terrible things in combat that would haunt him for the rest of his life.
After leaving the Navy, Matt lived in Virginia for a short time before returning to Idaho to be closer to his son and the rest of his family. At the time of his death, he was the Repair Supervision Electrical Design Engineer at Curtiss-Wright Corporation.
Matt enjoyed camping with his friends and family and taking his ATV on many adventures. He always volunteered to be the camp chef and made sure nobody left hungry. Matt loved his Harley and told everyone that life was about the ride, not the destination. He often spoke of his trip to Canada as one of his favorite rides, but it seemed like every ride was special when he talked about them.
Matt is survived by his wife, Holly Paulsen of Idaho Falls; his children, Cole (Emma) Paulsen, Makinley Rae Paulsen, Maleah Forsythe, Mikayla Forsythe, and Mason Forsythe; his parents, Sue and Andy MacKay of Idaho Falls, and Mark and Brenda Paulsen of Rigby; three brothers, Jared (Cathy) Siple of Surprise, Arizona, Remington (Mae) Paulsen of Idaho Falls, and Perry (Sarah) Paulsen of Idaho Falls; and two sisters, Devri (Danny) Fife of Idaho Falls, and Nikki (Cameron) Sharp of Rigby.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ryan Paulsen, and his grandparents, Rullen and Barbara Paulsen and Gay Clark.
Military Honors and an informal celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Watersprings Church, 4250 S 25th E, in Idaho Falls. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Idaho Navy Guard.
In lieu of flowers, his family respectfully requests that donations be made to one of the following organizations:
Might Oaks Warrior Programs: Mighty Oaks Foundation, 29910 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. Ste, G530, Murrieta CA 92563, or online at https://www.mightyoaksprograms.org
.
Military Veterans Advocacy Organization: Military-Veterans Advocacy, Inc. P.O. Box 5235, Slidell, LA, 70469-5235, or online at https://militaryveteransadvocacy.org/donate
.