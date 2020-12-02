Maurice Duane Adams, 72, of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on November 15th, 2020.



Maurice was born on October 26th, 1948 in Blackfoot, Idaho. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1966 and enlisted into the Navy on September 23, 1968. While on active duty he spent time in Japan and Scotland. He transitioned from Active Duty to Reserve on September 10,1984. On January 16, 1988 he was promoted to Mineman 1st Class. He retired after 35 years of service as Mineman 1st Class Petty Officer on January 1, 2002.



Maurice first married Sandra Burke in 1968 and was married for 8 years. They had two children Edward Maurice Adams and Katrina Kaye (Adams) Valentine. In 1981 Maurice met the love of his life Colleen (McKee) Adams. They got married on June 8, 1984. They were married for 36 years. They had two children Thomas Morgan Adams and Jessica Sue (Adams) Herman.



Maurice was an incredible salesman. He worked at many large equipment sales companies while living in Idaho and later in South Dakota. Maurice and Colleen moved to Spearfish, South Dakota in 1996 to be closer to Colleen's family. He loved to pass his Sunday's by watching NASCAR and doing a yearly trip to the Kansas City Speedway.



Maurice is survived by his wife Colleen. His children Edward (Lynne) Adams, Tina (Paul) Valentine, Thomas (Danielle) Adams and Jessica (Brett) Herman, his sisters Jeanne Wagner and Jackie Babcock, five grandchildren: Skyler Adams, Jaydin Adams and Macy Adams, Wyatt Herman, Beau Herman, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Maurice was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Duane Adams, his little brother Morgan, brothers-in-law Gordon Wagner and Dan Babcock.



A special thank you to Monument Home Health and Hospice of Spearfish.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Monument Home Health and Hospice of Spearfish.



