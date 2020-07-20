Maurice Albert Van Orden, 89, passed away July 16, 2020.
Maurice was born December 6, 1930 in Thomas, Idaho to Jacob Lewis and Wilhelmina Steubesand Van Orden. He was the eighth of ten children.
Maurice spent his childhood growing up on a potato farm. After Maurice graduated from Snake River High School, he attended Ricks College for a couple semesters before he was drafted into the Army for two years during the Korean Conflict. He attended basic training in Los Angeles and was stationed in Texas. He then chose to serve in the Spanish American mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
While he was attending Utah State University, he met Carol Lofthouse at a Valentines dance and they were later married in the Logan Temple on July 1, 1957. Together they raised seven children in Layton, Utah, sons Robert and David (RaNae), daughters Susan Haslem (Glenn), Linda Neibaur (Doug), Judy, Colleen Pratt (Jon), and Kaylin Rose (Todd).
He started his own business, C&M Electric, in 1966. The name was later changed to Contractors Electrical Service.
Together Maurice and Carol served four missions, to India, Arkansas, Zimbabwe and Pennsylvania. They also served in the Ogden Temple. Maurice tried to follow the example of our Savior, Jesus Christ. He provided for his family, took care of his church duties, remembered the Sabbath day and loved helping other people.
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother was preceded in death by his parents Jacob and "Minnie", sisters Lida, Machsene, and a baby sister, brothers Melvin, Phillip, Rulan, and Horace.
Maurice is survived by his wife Carol, his seven children, 25 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, also by his brother Wayne and sister Carol Fields.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Maurice's family wishes to thank all of his doctors, nurses, friends and neighbors for their loving acts of service during the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the LDS Church Missionary fund or charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com