1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Max Harry Howell 85, of Firth Idaho passed away May 30, 2019 after a short illness. Max was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



Max was born in Goshen Idaho to Elmer Howell and Claudine Olsen Howell. He grew up and attended school in Firth, graduating from Firth High School in 1951. He attended the University of Idaho before marrying Inez Fay Brown on July 22, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Max and Fay lived in Goshen for three years before moving to Firth. They are the parents of 8 children: Margaret (Laroy) Hillman, John, Susan (Ron) Gibb, Kathy (Wally) Marsden, Dennis, Robert (Marilyn), Wayne, and Dann.



Max enjoyed and loved his family. He was a great example to his children, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Max's home was open to many, including nephews and grandchildren who stayed there. He loved having the grandchildren and great grandchildren visit.



Max was a "Jack of all Trades." He was a farmer, dairyman and carpenter. But most of all he was a great man. There was nothing he couldn't do or figure out how to do. Max enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts of America and dedicated many years of services to the Scouts and their leaders. He was awarded the Scouting Silver Beaver in 1982. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved serving in the Idaho Falls temple and served there for many years. He held many other callings in the church throughout his life.



Max loved gardening, especially pretty flowers. He loved going to the hills, fishing, hunting, and to Rawlin's Creek to Merlin's cabin. His children have fond memories of Sunday rides to the hills fishing and picnicking. He instilled the values of hard work, dedication and being responsible to his children. His life was dedicated to serving others. Many people in Firth have benefited from Max's kind service and his quiet example of kindness and love.



Max was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Ron, sister Millie Jolley, son John and granddaughter Heather Marie Hillman. He is survived by his wife Fay, 7 children, 20 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Firth Ward Chapel (744 North 600 East). The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 AM till 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery.



