Max Ervin Ottesen, age 93, passed away on May 9, 2020, at his daughter's home, surrounded by family. He was born in Teton City, Idaho to Ervin and Jenny Searle Ottesen on December 16, 1926.
He married Sarah Arile Beardall on February 4, 1944. They had been married 72 years when Arile passed away on December 8, 2016.
He was drafted into the Army right after he and Arile got married. He later enlisted in the Army and served another 1 1/2 years in World War II.
He raised his family of 5 children with Arile in Moody as he farmed. Max and Arile loved to camp, fish, hunt and they were rock hounds together. They made beautiful jewelry. They belonged to the Freemonida Gem and Mineral Club. Max learned to fly planes and even owned his own plane and hanger at the Rexburg airport. He was also a member of the Rexburg flying club. Max and Arile served in the Temple together for many years. Max was a wonderful husband and hard-working father. Max and Arile had 5 children, 20 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and 64 great-great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his 5 children; Linda (late Ralph) Voss of Teton, Sven (Connie) Ottesen of Teton, Mary Ellen (late John) Young of Idaho Falls, Margaret (Dal) Steel of Plano, and Marie (Mike) Rasmussen of Plano, and his 2 sisters; Marla Russel of Teton and Sandra Stevens of Spanish Fork.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Arile, his parents, 4 sisters, 1 brother, 2 grandsons and 1 great-grandson.
Private family services will be held under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the "Teton Newdale Cemetery Veteran Memorial" at Beehive Federal Credit Union. Condolences may be sent to www.flammfh.com
Published in Post Register on May 11, 2020.