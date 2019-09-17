|
Max Arthur Wiswell, aka "Fly"
On the morning of September 11, 2019, Max passed away at a trailhead leading to Red Lake near the Salmon-Challis Wilderness in Idaho at the age of 64, with his dear friend, Jim Farschon, at his side.
Max Arthur Wiswell was born in Jerome County, Idaho, on February 9, 1955. He was the fourth child, and second son of Allen Gerald Wiswell and Ester Isabelle Redeye Wiswell. His life began in Wendall, and the family moved to Idaho Falls when he was a young boy.
As a boy, he developed a love of the outdoors while hunting and fishing with his stepfather, Buford Allen. This love of the outdoors would become a common theme in his life and all of his relationships.
He attended college at Idaho State University where he studied business management. He later completed a culinary degree from South Seattle Community College. He tried his hand at a few different occupations, including bookkeeping, professional chef, realtor, and plumber. His career as journeyman plumber lasted 20 years. He was very good at everything he did and never let fear keep him from trying something new.
Max enjoyed reading Backpacker Magazine and was always planning his next hike. This was his most enduring obsession. He also liked skiing, golfing, and biking. He preferred music to television and collected a vast repertoire of LPs and CDs. Those who knew him well appreciated his wicked sense of humor.
Max is survived by his brother, Samuel (Nancy) Wiswell of Parker, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Ester Wiswell, step-father, Buford Allen, and his sisters, Nedra and Susan.
He is remembered in love by the Ess Family of Washington State, and the Updegrove Family, both of whom were honored to have him as a relative by marriage.
Max's close circle of nature-loving friends and his loving dog, Sammy, will miss his company on the trail.
The family wishes to acknowledge the Wiley family of Wiley's Plumbing in Reno, Nevada, for all of their support.
A monument will be placed at the family gravesite in Wendell, Idaho, There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Max was a generous contributor to the Best Friends Animal Society. Remembrances in his honor may be made to https://savethemall.bestfriends.org/
Published in Post Register on Sept. 17, 2019