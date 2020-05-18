Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Maxine's life story with friends and family

Share Maxine's life story with friends and family





Maxine was born December 30, 1924, in Shelton, Idaho, to Ed Brown and Carrie Nelsen Brown. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Riverside Elementary, Central Junior High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.



In 1947, she married Luther E. Tapp, and together, they had three children: Marsha, Marilyn, and William. They later divorced. Maxine lived in Idaho Falls where she enjoyed being a mother and raising her children.



Maxine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her private life, she enjoyed gardening and bowling. Most of all, she loved spending time with family-especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Maxine is survived by her loving children, William (Beth) Tapp of Idaho Falls, ID, and Marilyn (Dave) Young of White Mountain Lake, AZ; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Marsha; grandson, Wesley Egbert; sisters, Lela Manion, Betty Fay Schmitt, and Phyllis Crook; and brother, Bud Brown.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020. Burial will follow.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at





Maxine Tapp, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 17, 2020, at The Gables Assisted Living Center of Idaho Falls.Maxine was born December 30, 1924, in Shelton, Idaho, to Ed Brown and Carrie Nelsen Brown. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Riverside Elementary, Central Junior High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.In 1947, she married Luther E. Tapp, and together, they had three children: Marsha, Marilyn, and William. They later divorced. Maxine lived in Idaho Falls where she enjoyed being a mother and raising her children.Maxine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her private life, she enjoyed gardening and bowling. Most of all, she loved spending time with family-especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Maxine is survived by her loving children, William (Beth) Tapp of Idaho Falls, ID, and Marilyn (Dave) Young of White Mountain Lake, AZ; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Marsha; grandson, Wesley Egbert; sisters, Lela Manion, Betty Fay Schmitt, and Phyllis Crook; and brother, Bud Brown.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020. Burial will follow.Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store