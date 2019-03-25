Resources More Obituaries for Melba Bazil Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Melba Bazil

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Melba Mae Bazil, 94, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho at the Homestead Assisted Living. Melba was born May 1, 1924 in LaBelle, Idaho, the daughter of Melvin Spencer and Vivian Whitman Williams. She grew up in LaBelle and attended Rigby High School. She married James "Jim" A. Bazil in Rexburg, Idaho on September 4, 1940. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 7, 1965. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had served in the Primary, Young Women's and Cub Scouts and served in the Relief Society as a compassionate service leader. Melba and Jim loved to dance and together they served as Ward and Stake Dance Directors. Melba was a member of ESA Society for 25 years. She served as President and held many other positions. She coordinated the Home Show for 15 years. She also served as a 4-H leader. She belonged to a bowling team and loved to golf with family and friends. She had a large raspberry patch and was famous for her raspberry pie and jam.



Melba loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was the greatest fan and supporter of her children and grandchildren in their activities. She loved any family gatherings. Christmas, Reunions and Sunday Visits. Melba is survived by her children; Bonnie Helsing (George Ellis) of Rigby, Idaho, Joan (Doyle) Crossley of Rigby, Idaho, Diana (John) Cowley of Shelley, Idaho, Moritz (Kathy) Bazil of Rigby, Idaho and James (Orillia) Bazil of Rigby, Idaho. A sister; Barbara Bowcutt of Corvallis, Montana, 26 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and several step grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, daughter, Patty, Sons-in-law; Robert Dunn, Vern Helsing and Ray Smith. Grandsons; Scott Helsing and T.J. Crossley. Granddaughter; Shasta Lyn Cowley, Great grandson, Michael Larsen, Sister; Dorothy (Bob) Kraus, Brother, Jay Williams and Brother-in-law, Leon Bowcutt. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the LaBelle LDS 2nd Ward Chapel (4223 East 528 North, Rigby, ID) with Bishop Mitch Simmons officiating. The family will meet with friends Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W Main Street, Rigby, ID) from 7:00 to 8:30 PM and again on Thursday prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will follow in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries