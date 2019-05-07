Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Melinda Gregston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Melinda Gregston

1974 - 2019 Obituary Flowers After a great day riding with her female motorcycle riding group, "The Litas," Melinda Gregston, 44, passed away May 5, 2019, as a result of an accident in Alpine, Wyoming. She left this world doing what she loved to do--riding her motorcycle. "The Litas" were like family to Melinda.



Melinda was born on October 28, 1974, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the first born of five children to Gary and Caralee Gregston.



Melinda graduated from Rigby High School in 1993. In 2015, she graduated from Western Governors University with a Bachelors Degree in Business Management.



Melinda was married and divorced to Rex Tschikof and Kent Wilson. Her most recent companion was Jeff McKinlay. They had many years of camping, fishing, archery, shooting guns, riding their motorcycles and so much more. They had many enjoyable days of family gatherings with both hers and Jeff's family.



Melinda is survived by her father, Gary Ray Gregston of McCammon, ID; mother, Caralee Gregston of Rigby, ID; four siblings, Matthew Gregston of Idaho Falls, Melissa (Trevor) Christensen of Idaho Falls, Merilee Gregston of Egin, ID, and Michael Gregston of Idaho Falls; her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, coworkers, and her best buddy, Turd (cat).



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Julia Gulbransen and Marshall and Dorothy Gregston.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both times at Wood East Side. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries