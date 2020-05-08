Melissa Catherine Bruderer Nielsen (Missy) was called home to her Heavenly Father on May 6,2020 to begin her mission in the next life. Missy was born November 24, 1979 in Lorain, Ohio toproud parents Kenneth Ivan Bruderer and Linda Jean O' Connor. She was the middle child offive children and the second daughter. Her love and light were instantly recognizable as shebrought joy to those around her.Missy grew up in Lorain, Ohio and graduated from Admiral King High School in 1998. Shefurthered her studies by going to college at Ricks College in Rexburg Idaho where she earned anassociate degree in Culinary Arts and General Studies in 2001. It was at college where she mether sweetheart Curtis Alan Nielsen, and they were later married in the Bountiful, Utah Templeon August 11, 2001.Missy pursued her love of culinary arts long after graduating; she was best known for the beautiful cakes that she would decorate and became a masterful artist with fondant and frosting.She had a very strong artistic streak; her desire to bring joy to people helped her make amazingfoods or cakes to bring to family get togethers or parties.On top of her love for all things culinary, she enjoyed participating in activities like pound,Zumba, and walking, she recently picked up a love of competing in extreme events like ThorRun or Spartan races with her friends. Missy loved to spend time with her friends doingeverything from exercising together, going out for dinner, or just talking on the phone. Her smileand humor made everyone around her feel that she truly loved and cared about each of them. Shewas a very service-oriented person and would do anything to help lighten the load of others.Missy's penchant for helping others led her to become PTO president at Farnsworth Elementary,and she was active in the Jefferson Elementary PTO as well. Missy was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings including: serving in primary, working with young women andchildren, as well as serving in the scouting program. The keystone to Missy's faith werecentered in the blessings of the Gospel and the teachings of eternal families.The greatest joy in Missy's life was that of her husband and her children. She showedunconditional love to her husband and supported all his crazy hobbies and ideas with patienceand kindness. She was a stay at home mother and appreciated the time that she had to pour intothe lives of her kids. She kept busy by helping each of them grow as individuals and in pursuing their interests. She was always running around participating in their sports teams or dance teams and showing them unparalleled love and support. Missy showed the pride she had in her familyby keeping track of their accomplishments by maintaining blogs and other social media that shewould later turn into keepsakes for the children to look at. She provided a cornerstone of Christlike love to those around her.Missy's love for life and those around her will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her Grandparents; Edward and Betty O' Connor and her uncle Dennis O' Connor.She is survived by her husband; Curtis Nielsen. Children; Trinity Nichole, Ivan Christopher,Daphne Angela, and Victor Alan Nielsen. Parents; Kenneth Ivan Bruderer, Linda Jean O'ConnorGrandparents; Ivan Ellen May Bruderer. Siblings; David (Heather) Bruderer, Keri (Kevin)Norman, Kathleen (Darin) Herzoff, Daniel (Jessica) Bruderer. And many aunts uncles andcousins.There will be a graveside service held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Pioneer Cemeterylocated at 4023 Ririe Hwy, Rigby Idaho 83442. There are no limits on attendance because it isoutdoors; however, those planning to attend are asked to continue following COVID-19recommendations regarding social distancing practices and taking other precautions. Only 8chairs will be provided so if you are unable to stand for a long period of time, we recommendyou bring a chair (possibly an umbrella). Because of COVID restrictions there will not be apublic viewing or luncheon. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Nielsen family through theIdaho Central Credit Union account set up in Curtis's name or you can Venmo directly to Curtisat Curtis-Nielsen-3.