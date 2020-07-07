Melvin T. England, 77, passed quietly and peacefully into his next chapter after enjoying his daily rum and Diet Cherry Pepsi on July 1st 2020. His lungs could no longer sustain his mighty spirit here on earth. Mel was born on June 19, 1943 to Vicilo G. England and Mildred Tanner England Snowdall. He was the youngest of three children and graduated from Snake River High School. He also served in the US Army Reserve and National Guard. He met Catherine Anderson in a chance encounter while 'dragging Broadway' when Catherine's best friend recognized Mel in his blue sports car. They married less than a year later on May 22, 1965. Mel was a lifelong resident of the Blackfoot area and was known and admired by many as a genuine down-to-earth good guy.
Mel had a variety of employers over the course of his lifetime. He sold Levi's at Just's Army Story, served as a Deputy Sherriff, assessed property for Bingham County, ran his own appraisal business, and taught young pilots to fly. The career that he held the longest and loved the most was his role as 'Mel the Pilot' for Title Financial Company. This was the job that fed his soul as much as it put food on his table.
To say that Mel was involved in the community is an understatement. He was a founding member of the Foggy Mountain Flying Club as well as a regular member of the Coffee Guys; and then there's The Elks. Mel was an active member of B.P.O.E. 1416 for as long as his family can remember. Mel's accomplishments within the Elks are genuinely too extensive to list, but we'll try. He was District Deputy (Elected 1996), State Trustee, and Past Exalted Ruler. He held almost every office in the Lodge and served as Secretary for seven years. He was Elk of the Year in (1992) and proud to be a Bullshipper. He served on the Boards of the Elks Rehabilitation Hospital and IVAL at the Idaho State Veteran's Home. Mel would not want a fuss made of all that he accomplished as an Elk and in the community. While he was appreciative and humbled by the recognition, his motivation was purely to be of service.
Mel loved good books, good music, good beer and a good nap. He was a skilled crossword master thanks to many early mornings at the kitchen table with his beloved wife, Cathy, and he could play solitaire for hours. He found fun and laughter in the everyday routine of life and his witty wisdom was both funny and profound. Mel was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his children: Kelli (Chris) Ehresmann of Tumwater, Wash.; Kristi England of Seattle, Wash.; Brian (Gloria) England and two grandchildren, Dakota and Harley England all of Blackfoot; sisters-in-law, Merlynn Anderson of Pocatello, Idaho and Rea England of Moreland, Idaho. He also is survived by his good friends that he referred to as his 'hanger rats' and co-conspirators that were really just family; Jon Von der Leith along with his wife Brea, and Cassidy Wilcox.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his brothers, Doyle T. and Carl England. A service to honor and celebrate Mel's life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, 123 North Ash Street. Arrangements are under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho. Condolences can be made at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to IVAL East. Please note 'In Memory of Mel England, Elks' on any donations. Donations can be made via check and sent to Pocatello Veteran's Home, 1957 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello, Idaho 83201 ATTN: Carrie Leavitt.
Mel's family encourages those who do not feel comfortable attending the service due to the current health crisis to simply raise a glass to him while enjoying a good memory.