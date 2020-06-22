In the evening of June 20, 2020 our loving husband and father, Melvin James Thompson finished his journey on this earth and is at peace with his heavenly father, helping to fix those Pearly Gates.
Melvin was born on May 3, 1929 in Clarkston Utah to Letha and Ervin Thompson. His family lived in Clarkston Utah until he was 6 years old when his family moved to Basalt Idaho. He was blessed with three sisters Relda, Eva Jean and LaRee. He attended school in Basalt and graduated from Firth High School where he lettered in all sports.
Due to the conflict of World War II and the Korean War he joined the Army in 1949. He served in the US Army obtaining the rank of Staff Sargent from 1950-1953. Melvin was honorably discharged on August 27, 1953.
In the fall of 1949 he met Lois Dye and they were married on December 20, 1950 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with a daughter Peggy Lee, and two sons Steven James and Kevin Reese. In 1956 they moved to Moreland to work with his brother-in-law, Darwin Young. They later became business partners in the trucking and custom spraying business. Melvin then purchased his own farm where he instilled the value of hard work to his three children. They lived and worked happily on their farm for 53 years. He loved to spend time camping, and fishing with his family. He was blessed with the talent to build and fix anything.
Due to the diagnoses of Alzheimer's and health problems they moved to The Gables of Idaho Falls in May 2019. They loved their new community and were blessed with many new and dear friends. In May 2020 Melvin's health required moving him to Lily and Syringa where Melvin passed away on June 20th due to complications of Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by his family and his loving wife, Lois was by his side to the end.
He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and he and his wife faithfully fulfilled a 2 year mission in the Shelley West Stake.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, his children Peggy (David) Odell of Idaho Falls, Steven (Bernita) Thompson of Moreland and Kevin (Starla) Thompson of Shelley. Sisters, Eva Jean Bates of Idaho Falls and LaRee (Lynn) Clark of Utah. His brother-in-Laws, Jesse (Marsha) Dye of Shelley, Ronald (Doris) Dye of Last Chance and Bruce (Joyce) Dye of Rexburg. He has 6 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Letha Thompson, father and mother in-law Jesse and Beatrice Dye, his brother in laws Neil Bates and Odell Dye, his sister Relda and her husband Everett Gerdes, his brother-in-law Darwin and sister-in-law Pearl Young and his granddaughter Stephanie E Thompson.
We would like to thank the Gables of Idaho Falls Assisted Living, Lily and Syringa and Hands of Hope for their loving care and kindness.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM and Thursday from 11:30 till 12:40 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 22, 2020.