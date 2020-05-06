Or Copy this URL to Share

Merrill was born September 23, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to William Ezra Haddon and Luella Janet Lyman Haddon. He grew up and attended schools in Sheridan, Oregon, and graduated from Sheridan High School. He also attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. In December 1953, he joined the United States Air Force and served as a Sergeant until his honorable discharge in December 1957. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.



On July 3, 1958, he married Carol Esther Dideum in McMinnville, Oregon. Merrill and Carol were blessed with four children, Susan, Julie, Cynthia, and Kent. They made their home in Tigard, Oregon. There, Merrill started his own manufacturing company, Aqua-Tronics.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities through the years. Merrill enjoyed painting, puttering, and could fix anything. He played guitar in a band and enjoyed country music. He loved spending time with his family at his cabin in Island Park and traveling to the Oregon Coast and Hawaii.



Merrill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carol Haddon of Idaho Falls; daughters, Susan (Michael) Christensen of Pasadena, CA, Julie (Roger) Hendrickson of Kaysville, UT, and Cynthia (David) Schwicht of Ammon, ID; son, Kent (Julie) Haddon of Ammon, ID; sister, Judy (Jess) Wilson of Toledo, OR; 22 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Luella Haddon, three brothers, and one sister.



Graveside Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 E. Sunnyside Road. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard.



