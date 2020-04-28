|
|
|
Micah Joseph Jordin, 43, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 28, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a battle with cancer.
Micah was born March 22, 1977, in Gualan Zacapa, Guatemala, to Phil Jordin and Mary Louise Barrus. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Westside Elementary, Eagle Rock Junior High, and graduated from Skyline High School. He made his home in Idaho Falls and worked as a Manufacturing Technician for Sabia.
Micah married Katie Archibald, and together they were blessed with two daughters, Macy and Abby. They were later divorced.
Micah was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, playing video games, being with his friends, and watching movies. He was well-known for his pranks and was a diehard Raiders fan. He especially enjoyed time spent with his daughters.
Micah is survived by his loving parents, Phil (Debbi) Jordin and Louise DeRoche, both of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Macy Marie Jordin and Abby Louise Jordin; brothers, Aaron (Cherell) Jordin of Sandy, UT, Jeremy (Robin) Jordin of Hendersonville, TN, and Jacob (Heidi) Jordin of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Amber (Mike) Geisel of Boise, ID, and Ashlyn Jordin of Shelley, ID.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Faye Jordin, and Keith and Corinne Barrus.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at New Sweden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Micah Jordin Memorial Fund, care of Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 28, 2020