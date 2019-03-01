Resources More Obituaries for Micah Page Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Micah Page

1979 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Micah Don Page, 39, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 26, 2019, at his home.



He was born November 10,1979 in Rexburg, Idaho. His parents were Merlin H Page and Jolene Hammon Page. He attended schools in Rigby and Idaho Falls. He also took Computer Information Technology classes at Clover Park Technical College in Seattle, Washington.



He married Rebecca Ord in Seattle, Washington and they were blessed with a daughter, Devan, who was the love of Micah's life. They were later divorced.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



When he was young, Micah loved taking things apart to see how they worked. Attempting to put them back together was an exciting challenge. Growing up in a home filled with snakes and all kinds of other animals, he developed a love for all creatures. Micah had both a natural ear for music and a talent that came with ease for art. This led to a great appreciation for music and art that he loved to share with everyone. He enjoyed all kinds of learning and especially loved to read, often spending hours in bookstores. His favorite book was "War and Peace".



Micah will forever be remembered by family and friends for his sensitivity and kindness. He was always there for anyone he knew and he would give anything he had to help someone.



He is survived by his daughter, Devan of Seattle; mother and step-father, Jolene and David Willis of Rigby; sisters, Cheri (Jeremy) Larsen of Ohio, Lisa (Dwayne) Christiansen of Irwin, and Cortney (Jesse) Jones of Rigby.



He was preceded in death by his father, Merlin H Page.



A service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at the LaBelle 2nd Ward, 4223 E. 528 N., Rigby, with Bishop Mitch Simmons officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services.



