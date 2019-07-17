Resources More Obituaries for Michael Assante Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Assante

1971 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Michael Joseph Assante of Alta, Wyoming, passed away at the age of 48 on July 5, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. He lived a full life in his short time, but he openly expressed his gratefulness for the time he was given, especially in his last months.



Most important to him was that he was a loving husband, father, brother, son, friend and patriot. Michael loved God and openly shared his faith with those around him. His faith in God was unwavering, especially during his darkest hours. He was an avid outdoorsman, conservationist, hunter and angler.



Professionally, Michael proudly served in the United States Navy from 1989-2000. In 1997, he was awarded Intelligence Officer of the Year for the Pacific Fleet. Upon leaving the U.S. Navy, he was one of the first and foremost innovators in cybersecurity, at a time when cybersecurity and Industrial Control Systems were just being recognized as integral to the safety of data, organizations and our nation. In his last months, he was awarded the Meritorious Public Service Award by the secretary of the U.S. Navy for his contributions as a civilian in support of his beloved Navy. Upon his death, he was the director of Industrials and Infrastructure at the SANS Institute with a focus on securing organizations that make, move and power our world. Since his death, he has been honored in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate for his dedication, passion and contributions to our nation's security, and for the role he played in educating others so that they can continue on in the all-important mission of defending our nation.



Michael leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Christina, and their three children Alex, Anabel and Asher. He also leaves behind his parents, Lenny and Patricia Assante; his brother Tom Assante; and his sister Angela Fox.



A public memorial will be held on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at Huntsman Springs Resort (The Tributary), 501 Huntsman Springs Drive, Driggs, ID 83422 (208-354-9660). The memorial will be immediately followed by a procession to Pratt Cemetery in Alta, Wyoming, for interment. Family and friends are also welcome to fellowship and share together in a Celebration of Life following the interment, also at Huntsman Springs (Tributary). Published in Post Register on July 17, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.