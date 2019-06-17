Resources More Obituaries for Michael Edwards Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Edwards

1948 - 2018 Obituary Flowers Michael Lynn Edwards (Fast Eddy) passed away on October 31, 2018 due to complications from cancer. Mike was born on October 17, 1948 in Idaho Falls Idaho to Clifford and Kathleen Jensen Edwards. He was the 3rd of 3 boys born to that union.



Mike married the love of his life Gay Reinhart, on September 10, 1977 and they had two sons join their family, Luckius Eugene and Jacob Lynn Edwards.



Mike loved the wilderness, shooting guns, coffee and providing for his family. He was a construction worker for Burrgraf Construction, HK Contractors, C. Reinhart & Son, Three Rivers Construction and Rocky Top Rock.



Survivors include his children Luckius Eugene Edwards and Jacob Lynn Edwards. Grandchildren are Tristan Michael Edwards, Violet Jolynn Edwards, Jasmine Jordan Edwards and Gabriel Conner Edwards. Brother Lee Edwards (Alaska), brother in Law Larry Reinhart (Idaho Falls), mother in law Dorothy Reinahart (Idaho Falls) sister in law Sonia Edwards (Salt Lake City), and many family members. Mike was preceded in death by Clifford, Kathleen, Brother Paul, father in law Clarence.



Ganelle B. Edwards (Gay Edwards or Sis) passed away on November 13, 2018 due to pneumonia and sepsis. Gay was born on December 20, 1954 in Boise Idaho to Clarence and Dorothy Reinhart. She joined her brother Larry at home.



She loved the wilderness, shooting guns, riding horses, and providing for her family.



Survivors include her children Luckius Eugene Edwards and Jacob Lynn Edwards. Grandchildren are Tristan Michael Edwards, Violet Jolynn Edwards, Jasmine Jordan Edwards and Gabriel Conner Edwards, Brother Larry Reinhart (Debra) Mother Dorothy Reinhart Brother in law Lee Edwards (Alaska), sister in law Sonia Edwards (Salt Lake City), and many family members. Gay was preceded in death by Clarence and her husband Mike.



Mike and Gay were extremely loving and caring to family and friends. They had the ability to raise a positive influence to any situation or room. There actions towards loved ones were selfless acts to empower those individuals or help in times of need.



In business they were extremely successful and worked together side by side from the time they were married in 1977. They moved to the Etna area in 1984 where they built their family home where they lived all of their days. The businesses they owned and operated range from a wide variety Snowy Rivers Western Wear, Three Rivers Construction/Alpine Storage, Alpine Haus Hotel and Nordic Market, Nordic Ranches Land Development, Nordic Ranches Water, and Rocky Top Rock/ GECR.



There are some people in this world that achieve so much and make such an impact that it is a terrible loose in the world without them in it which describes Mike and Gay. It is impossible to completely fabricate the words about them and the impact that is felt. There will be a celebration of life to completely honor their life in the summer of 2019.



A Celebration of Life in Memory of Mike and Gay Edwards Will be held on June 29th, 2019 from 2-4 at the Alpine Civic Center in Alpine Wyoming. A lite luncheon will be provided. Please come and share your Memories with family and friends. Published in Post Register on June 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.