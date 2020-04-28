|
Michael Scott Grinnell, 57, of Idaho Falls, unexpectedly passed away and was called home to Heaven on April 24, 2020.
Mike was born October 21, 1962, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Ralph Francis Grinnell and Alyce Rose Monette Grinnell. He was the youngest of nine children. Mike could accomplish anything he set his mind to, and early on in his life, he developed a strong passion for athletics. When Mike was nine years old, his family moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where he attended school and became an outstanding multiple sports letterman. When he was in the 11th grade, his family relocated to Blackfoot, Idaho, where he graduated in 1981. Following a highly decorated high school career, he went on to play baseball at Lewis and Clark College in Lewiston, Idaho. Mike later transferred to The University of Georgia to play football as a linebacker, but was an overall dynamic versatile utility player. One of his favorite sports memories was playing in the Cotton Bowl against Auburn in 1983 (Go Dawgs!). Eventually, Mike went on to graduate from St. Cloud University with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. In 1995, Mike returned to Idaho to be closer to his beloved family.
In 1996, he married Suzanne (West) Grinnell in Elko, Nevada. Mike and Suzanne raised five children together. He made his home in Idaho Falls. With a strong pride in his career, Mike was very dedicated to his position and worked for over 20 years as an IT Director for Shoshone Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall.
Mike was a faithful, devoted member of the Catholic Church in Idaho Falls. He enjoyed everything about the outdoors and was very active with many hobbies, such as camping, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, scuba-diving, wind-surfing and so many more. Some of his fondest memories involved fishing for Bass, Northern Pike, and Walleye all across the country. As of recent, one the proudest moments of his life was becoming a grandfather for the first time to Henry Cam Grinnell. With an infectious, loving, upbeat personality, Mike was a larger-than-life family man who enjoyed spending as much time as possible with siblings, children, grandson, and loved ones. He will be forever missed for always putting family above all else.
Mike Grinnell is survived by his seven loving children, Derek (Deann) Grinnell, Ryan Grinnell, Brennen Grinnell, Scott Grinnell, Joseph Grinnell, Sarah Grinnell, and Jacob Grinnell; wife, Suzanne Grinnell; siblings, Elise Lyon, Ralph (Chris) Grinnell, Ted Grinnell, Jim (Barbara) Grinnell, Mary (Billy) McKendree, and Alicia (Bill) Carroll; and one grandson, Henry Grinnell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alyce R. Monett Grinnell Hill, and both her husbands, Ralph Francis Grinnell and Solon Matthew Hill; and a sister, Josephine Francis "Babe" Zoret.
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, May 4, 2020, at Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. A live broadcast will be available through the Wood Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Grinnell Family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike-grinnell-funeral-amp-grinnell-family.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 28, 2020