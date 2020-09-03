Michael John Klements passed away in his home on September 1, 2020, with loved ones by his side. Mike fought a courageous battle against ALS.
Mike was born to Barbara Jean and John Louis Klements on October 27, 1952, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was the oldest of 5 boys: Ron, Rick, Kevin, and David. He grew up camping, fishing, golfing, and skiing in the mountains and mesas of Colorado.
Mike graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1971, from Mesa Junior College in 1973, and from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado in 1975.
In 1971, he met the love of his life, Betty Lou Brittain, working at the Chief Drive-In theater. Mike and Betty were married in 1974 and raised 4 fantastic kids. They spent much of their family time camping, fishing, and riding bikes in Yellowstone and the Tetons.
Mike led a life of service. He eagerly served his family, friends, church, and community.
Mike had a career in finance starting with the Bank of Orchard Mesa, Mesa United, United Bank of Grand Junction, and later East Idaho Credit Union, where he worked his way up to Executive Vice-President and then Interim President prior to retiring. He served on several credit union boards and was a valuable member of the Idaho Credit Union League.
Mike was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in Scouting, Young Men's, and Bishoprics.
Mike enjoyed trips with his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren. His favorite times were the days spent with them at Disneyland.
Mike will be remembered by all for his jokes, love for music, photography, and fly fishing.
Mike leaves behind his wife, Betty Lou (Brittian) Klements of Shelley; His children, Todd (Hailey) Klements of Boise, Bryan (Leisha) Klements of Victor, Hilary (Nathan) Farnsworth of Logan, Kendra (Chris) Price of Idaho Falls; 13 grandchildren, Sophia Klements, Roman Klements, Cash Klements, Waylon Klements, Walker Farnsworth, Daisy Farnsworth, Penelope Farnsworth, Matthew Farnsworth, Ella Farnsworth, Olivia Price, Ava Price, Gracie Price, Camden Price; his mother Barbara Jean Klements of Las Vegas; 3 brothers- Ron (Kathy) Klements of Denver, Rick Klements of Las Vegas, & Kevin (Sherry) Klements of Whitewater. His father, John Klements, and brother David (Terri) Klements, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM and Saturday from 12:00 till 12:45 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
