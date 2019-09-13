|
Michael William Petersen, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on August 28, 1955, in Pocatello, Idaho to Eva Lorraine and William F. Petersen. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1973. He also achieved two Associate of Applied Science Certificates from Eastern Idaho Vocational Technical School, one in Automotive Technology and another in Process Technology.
In his early career, he worked as an ASE certified automotive master mechanic. For the last 30 years he worked at the Naval Reactor Facility at the site. There, he worked as a water pit tech, and for the last several years, he was a Quality Inspector.
Michael was married to Mary "Kathy" Henry in 1979 and raised their two daughters in Idaho Falls. They divorced and he later met the love of his life, Bonnie Scott-Petersen in 1997 and they married in 2012. He had a passion for auto mechanics and enjoyed classic Mustangs. He was a good man with a great sense of humor. He loved his family more than anything, especially his grandchildren. They were the light of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Scott-Petersen; two daughters: Candace Bishop and Brandi (Scott) Love; his sister, Sandra Carlson; nephew, Chance Carlson; his five grandchildren: Josie, Lacy, Cody, Kaleb, and Kaden.
There will be private family services at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 13, 2019