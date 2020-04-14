|
Michael Scott Norlen, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - Idaho Falls Village. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. He was born May 5, 1961, in Reno, Nevada, to Thomas M. Norlen and Rita Andersen Norlen. He grew up in Reno, Nevada; Clinton, Utah; and Shelley, Idaho. He graduated from Shelley High School in 1979. He married Kathleen Browning in 1987, and together they had a son, Carson Michael Norlen. They later divorced. He then met Shawna Steele and together they had a daughter, Hallee Faith Norlen. As a teenager, Mike worked in the potato farming business moving pipe and worked in a warehouse. Later in life, he had various jobs such as working in the oil fields, a cable company, and at Diversified Metal Products where he learned welding and became an HVAC Journeyman. His last employer was Lewis Mechanical where he worked on many projects which included the Idaho Falls Temple renovation, the Rexburg Temple, the Melaleuca International Corporate Office, and many new buildings at BYUI. Mike enjoyed serving in the community. He earned his Eagle Scout Award, which included organizing a crew to participate in the clean up after the Teton Dam Flood for his Eagle Scout Project. He also frequently cooked at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. Horseback trail riding was a favorite pastime and he often took Carson and Hallee with him. Other hobbies Michael enjoyed included camping, hunting, fishing and golfing. He is survived by his son, Carson Norlen, his daughter, Hallee Norlen, along with his parents, and siblings. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in Michael's name at Westmark credit union. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Good Samaritan and Hands of Hope Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com
Published in Post Register on Apr. 14, 2020