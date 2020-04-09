|
|
Michael "Mike" Lane Shaw died in Idaho Falls on Monday, December 16, 2019, He was born in Glendale, California June 12, 1950 and lived most of his life in Southern California.
A golf course superintendent, he became an expert in pumps of all kinds. Mike changed jobs from golf courses to selling pumps for several large companies. His expertise in pumps and Spanish allowed him to serve customers in both North and South America.
In 2011, Mike decided to move to Idaho Falls, the town his Mother, Verna Geneva Fullmer, was born in. He immediately fell in love with Idaho Falls and the surroundings. Many days were spent driving around the area just to experience its beauty. He loved to quietly fish the local rivers, but always catch and release. Although a Southern California boy, Mike came to enjoy all four seasons of Idaho.
Mike is and will be missed by his son, Taylor, his siblings Lynn, Eva and Ray, his cousin Jody and his many friends. We are very sad to have Mike leave us, but buoyed by the cessation of his illness.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 9, 2020