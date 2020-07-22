Milton "Mick" John Barnes, 48 of Shelley, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, ID. Mick was born March 8, 1972 in Houston, Texas to Monte Raymond Barnes and Judy Ardell Andersen Barnes. He attended Rigby schools with the class of 1990. He was married to Chantel Henrie from 1992 to 1998; they had 3 beautiful children together; Kylee, Breylin and Mason. He later met the love of his life, Lacy Sue Anderson; together they added 3 more beautiful children to their family; Traeton, Macy and Brooklyn. Mick worked as a Journeyman carpenter in construction. He enjoyed riding bikes and scooters, flying drones, fixing things, (usually things he broke) building and tinkering on projects, sports cars and loud stereo systems. He loved and adored his children, family and Pepsi, in that order. He is survived by his wife, Lacy Sue Anderson of Shelley, ID; children, Kylee Marie Barnes of Washington, Breylin John Barnes of Washington, Mason Michael Barnes of Rigby, ID, Traeton John Barnes of Shelley, ID, Macy Sue Barnes of Shelley, ID, Brooklyn Rae Barnes of Shelley, ID; mother, Judy (Nathan) Bridges of Rigby, ID; father, Monte Raymond (Tina) Barnes of Temple, TX; siblings, Shon Jay Barnes of Rigby, ID, Shane Ray Barnes of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jeramie Dean Barnes of Ucon, ID, DeEtte Lynn Scott of Idaho Falls, ID, Sharay Morgan Bridges of Rigby, ID. A celebration of Mick's life will be held from 4 - 9 pm, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hurricane's Bar, Grill and Events Center, (888 North Holmes, Idaho Falls, ID 83402). All are welcome to attend. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com