1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mickey I. Briggs, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 26, 2019, at her home.



Mickey was born March 27, 1932, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Alvin Isaacs and Blanch Tyler Isaacs. She grew up and attended schools in Ammon.



In June of 1971, she married H. Owen Briggs in Jackson, WY. Mickey and Owen together raised six children, Cliff, Mike, Kenny, Jeff, Greg and Kevin. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Mickey worked as a Book Keeper for several years.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day. She loved the outdoors, hunting and camping. She loved her family and loved spending time with them.



Mickey is survived by her loving sons, Cliff (Jackie) McCowin of Rigby, ID; Mike (Judy) McCowin of Menan, ID; and Kenny (Karen) McCowin of Idaho Falls, ID;



10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Blanch Isaacs; husband, H. Owen Briggs; sons, Jeff McCowin, Greg McCowin, and Kevin Nield; and daughter-in-law, Karen McCowin.



Gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial will follow at Ammon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 27, 2019