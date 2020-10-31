Michael Wayne Doggett passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born in Burley, Idaho, on February 2, 1949, to Ivan and Lu Doggett. Mike was the oldest of four children. He had two younger brothers and a sister.
Mike spent his first few years in Pocatello and then Salt Lake before the family moved to Idaho Falls, where he would spend the majority of his life. He loved baseball and developed a love for music as a teenager. The minute a Beatles album was released, he would buy it and learn the songs. Mike played the drums, was a self-taught guitar player and a talented singer.
Mike attended Idaho Falls High School, which is where the first of many bands were formed. Two of the bands, The Affection Collection and Goodwill were locally famous. Like typical musicians who love music, they played any chance they could.
Mike attended Ricks College and then BYU in Provo, where he earned his degree in business. He met his wife, Linda during his junior year. They were married July 14, 1971, in the Idaho Falls temple.
Mike was hired as a salesman for Chesbro in 1971, and worked there for nine years. He opened his own music store, Mike's Music in 1980, in Pocatello. Two more stores followed, one in IF and one in Rexburg .Everyone who came into the shop was treated with respect and became Mike's friends. He always said, "If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life." His music store was his love second only to his family and the band.
Mike was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His musical talent was shared as he served as choir director and chorister many times.
Mike loved his kids and grandkids and always made time to support them by attending their sporting events and musical performances. The entire family loved to hear their Dad sing. Some of their earliest and fondest memories are of Mike and the band performing at various events such as car shows, dances, at the Fourth of July celebrations in IF and most recently for class reunions. Mike was always willing to share his talents and sang for countless weddings and funerals. His beautiful tenor voice will be missed along with his big heart.
Mike is survived by his wife, Linda; his children: Brandon, Jeremy, Melissa ( Nate), Jessica (Von), Lindsey ( Logan); 12 grandkids; brothers, Murray (Val), Curt (Karen) and sister Melanie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Lu Doggett and his band brothers, Larry and Don.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
