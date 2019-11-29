|
Michael Merrill Quinn, 78, of Ririe, along with his wife, Robin, passed away November 22, 2019, in Jackpot, Nevada, from injuries sustained in an airplane accident.
Mike was born February 12, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Merrill Quinn and Elsie Frey Quinn. He grew up at Heise and attended schools in Ririe and Hollister, California. He graduated from Ririe High School and attended Ricks College.
In 1962, he married Elaine Ashment. They were blessed with four children: Robi, Cathi, Chris, and Kate. Elaine passed away on August 15, 2001.In 2003, Mike married Robin Schlenker. Mike and Robin made their home at Heise Hot Springs. While owning and operating Heise consumed the majority of his life, Mike knew how to play better than most. He enjoyed motorbikes, guns, traveling, water/snow sports, fishing, reading, learning...too many interests to count. He particularly loved to fly, but above all, enjoyed being in the company of his good friends. His biggest accomplishment was the legacy of Heise Hot Springs and all that it provided for the community.
Mike is survived by his eldest son, Robi (Lori) Quinn of Heise, ID; daughter, Cathi (Dave) Quinn-Minami of Maui, HI; daughter, Kate (Josh) Schroeder of Heise, ID; step-daughters, Justene and Kelsey Schlenker, both of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Joel (Hoa) Quinn of West Jordan, UT; sister, Susan (Harold) Sermon of Heise, ID; 9 grandchildren, Eric (Marisa) Quinn, Ashlee, Abbey, and Annie Quinn, Kati Kai (Ryan) Engle, Cali Minami, Kaia and Finley Schroeder, and Jaydon Putnam; and great-granddaughter, Hazel Elaine Quinn.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Ashment Quinn; son, Chris Quinn; parents, Elsie and Robert Quinn; sister, Carolyn Helm; brother, Robert D. Quinn; and sister, Mary Crowther.
Included among his loved ones are James (Janean) Osmond, of Idaho Falls, ID, and Brennan (Angela) Reed, along with their sons, Channing and Diesel, of Ririe, ID. Mike was very much family to them all. The Reeds spent the past 14 years helping him run things at Heise, and James is Mike's nephew, who had the unique privilege of being--for lack of a better word--his indentured servant at Heise longer than anyone else.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium (501 S. Holmes). The family will visit with friends on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Road). Burial for immediate family will be in the Heise Cemetery, following the interment for Robin at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 29, 2019