Resources More Obituaries for Mildred Aitken Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred Aitken

1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mildred (Midge) Aitken 97, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.



She was born on February 20, 1922 in Blackfoot, Idaho. The daughter of John Henry Stoneman and Ruth Officer Stoneman.



Midge grew up and attended school in Blackfoot. She enjoyed a close friendship with Betty Monk and especially riding Betty's horse.



She married Jay Adamson on December 8, 1940. Soon after Jay left to Join the Army Air Force and fight in WWII. Midge remained in Santa Monica where she worked for Douglas Aircraft until Jay returned in 1943. They had 2 children, Linda Jaydene and Randy John. In 1947 Jay and Midge bought a small acreage on Ririe Hwy in Idaho Falls which Midge owned until 2018. Jay passed away in October 1967.



Midge worked for the First Security Bank for 26 years starting as an IBM operator in 1943 until 1947. When she quit to raise her family. She returned to work at the bank in 1960 keeping the books and then as a teller until she retired with 26 years of service in 1984.



Midge was truly blessed when she met Vern Aitken. They were married July 29, 1972. They spent almost 25 years together learning to play golf and playing on many different courses as they traveled around the country with their pickup and trailer. They especially loved spending their winters in the south.



Midge loved her home and spent countless hours bent over working in her garden and flower beds.



Vern passed away in June of 1996. Midge stayed in her home on Ririe Hwy until health concerns made it necessary to relocate to Fairwinds Sand Creek Assisted Living in October 2013. Midge with her sweet smile was loved by all who knew her.



Midge is survived by her daughter, Linda Bartlett of Steamboat Springs, CO; son, Randy Adamson of Idaho Falls; step children, Mike Aitken, AL; Steve Aitken, Idaho Falls and Joyce Trichel, Libby, MT; sister Marjorie Martin; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Midge was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jay; husband Vern; sister Betty Adamson and brother Harold Stoneman.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date this summer in Idaho Falls. Announcement to come. Published in Post Register on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.