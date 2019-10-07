|
Mildred was born May 31, 1928, in Hibbard, Idaho to W. Ervin and Reba Ricks Widdison as one of ten children. From an early age, she worked on the family farm where they raised raspberries, vegetables, chickens and flowers.
Mildred graduated from Madison High School as salutatorian and later from Ricks College. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central Atlantic States Mission. While serving, she began corresponding with her future husband, who was then serving as a missionary in Mexico, through the request of a Book of Mormon in Spanish. Upon completion of her mission, she worked on a newspaper in Spokane Washington and then as a receptionist at Madison Memorial Hospital.
She was sealed to Donald T. Bailey in the Idaho Falls temple on August 21, 1952, soon after he returned from his mission. The following year, Don began service in the Army during the Korean war and a daughter, Carol, was born at Fort Ord and a son, Kevin at Fort Huachuca. Upon Don's discharge, they moved to Salt Lake City and Kirk, Chris, Kathleen, and Alan were born. The family moved to Mexico in 1971 for Don's work where they stayed for two years and then to Lyman, Idaho where they stayed until they built their home in the Clark area east of Rigby.
At age 50, Mildred graduated with a bachelor's degree from ISU after going back to school and started teaching fourth grade in Rigby. She taught school until her retirement in 1995.
She served in many callings in the church, including as an ordinance worker in the temple. She was involved in indexing in which she indexed over 500,000 names. She especially enjoyed serving in the Scouting program where she received many awards including the Silver Beaver in 2012.
Over the years Mildred and Don welcomed nephews, nieces, and grandchildren into their home where they were treated as one of their own children.
After retirement, Mildred and Don served numerous missions for the church including humanitarian missionaries in Peru and the Dominican Republic, and as general contractors for the Cost Rica and Uruguay temples. They enjoyed traveling and visited many parts of the world.
Mildred passed away peacefully at home on the morning of October 3rd. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen (Greg Liggett) in 2000, her husband, Donald in 2009, and sons: Alan (Laura) in 2016 and Kirk (Ann) in 2017. She is survived by her brothers: Warren, Donald, and Lynn; a sister Lucille; and children: Carol (Pat Pepiot), Kevin (Rosemary) and Chris (Anna); 28 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mildred's name to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian fund online at https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services/funds/humanitarian-general-fund or to .
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Ririe Stake Center, 14601 North 130 East, Ririe. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, and Saturday from 9:30 to-11:00 a.m., prior to the services both at the Ririe Stake Center. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 7, 2019