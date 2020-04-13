|
Miles Edward Lawrence went to Jesus on April, 9, 2020. He was ready to hear, "Well done thou Good and Faithful servant."
Miles was born on November 28, 1941, to Gladys Elaine Lynch Lawrence and Miles Rudolphus Lawrence. He had a full life married to Nancy for 45 years. Miles was a servant of God, a loving husband, and a wise father. He spent many years at INL as a manager and engineer with two patents. He was an inventor, mechanic, fisherman, hunter, traveler, outdoorsman, gold miner, and he also rebuilt most of his home.
Miles served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, graduating 8th of 300 in his class. After he returned home, he was a flight instructor. When going to Vietnam, he asked God, "Lord, I want to return as strong of a Christian as I am going over." He did not get a single hole in his helicopter.
Miles is survived by his current wife, Martie, and his children Dan (Kamela) Lawrence, Erin (Brock) Hastings, Brice (Karen) Dyal, and Erik (Tammie) Dyal. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristin, Kelli, and Kari Lawrence; Chase and Parker Liberty; and Ashlin, Hal, Alex, Bartholomew, Sam, Abbigail, Amelia, Amanda, and Jared of the Dyal family. Miles is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judi Baldwin, and her son, David, and family; his sister's family: Rick Brundage, Kathy Kyllonen, Ramona Douglas, and Gwen Wellington; and cousins Molly & Dale Hannon and family.
At Miles' request with the virus, there will be no service except a small family time remembering. If you wish to, make a donation to the s Project Miles has. They are on the web, or P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 13, 2020