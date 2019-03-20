Resources More Obituaries for Milton Fife Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Milton Fife

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Milton Fife, age 89, of Gannet, Idaho passed away March 9, 2019 at the Silver Creek Assisted Living facility in Hailey. He was born in Idaho Falls, ID April 3, 1929 to Seth LaVern and Myrle Chittenden Fife. The family lived in Bingham County, UT, Silverton, CO and Pocatello, ID then Hailey, ID.



When the family moved to Independence, MO in 1945, Milton returned to Hailey at the age of 15. He drove a bakery truck, and worked in a butcher shop then worked at the Triumph Mine until it closed in 1959. Milton was known for his red hair and his Harley Davidson motorcycle.



He married Arlene Worthington in July of 1947. The two built their home on 4th Ave. in Hailey and had three children. When the Triumph Mine closed, Milton worked as City Marshall in Arco, at the White Knob Mine in Mackey, ID and then with the Morrison -Knudsen (MK) Construction Company frequently moving during the next seven years. The family returned to Idaho in 1966 where Milton worked at the Silver Star Queen mine in Bellevue and then as Mine Safety Inspector with the State of Idaho Bureau of Mines. He built the Z-4 Car Wash in Hailey, and his own business Specialty Contracting.



Milton and Arlene built their Hay Spur Haven log home near the Hay Spur Fish Hatchery in 1981. He was involved with the Bellevue museum, the Blaine County Historical Society, and supported The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers.



Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Myrle and Seth Fife, wife Arlene Worthington, brother Donald Fife and one niece and nephew. He is survived by his three children Catherine Worley (Anchorage, AK), Richard Fife (Gannett, ID), Ila Kaiser (Casper, WY), five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, his brothers Ernest Fife (Independence, MO), Dewayne Fife (Holden, MO), sisters Betty Monroe and Kay Lea (Independence, MO) and many nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Calvary Bible Church in Hailey. Interment will be at the Hailey Cemetery at about 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends make donations to Blaine County Historical Society or Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship contest.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends make donations to Blaine County Historical Society or Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship contest.