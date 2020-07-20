Mitchell Que Hansen tragically passed away Friday July 17, 2020 in an automobile accident with his best friends by his side. Mitchell was born August 28, 2002 to Johnathan Mitch Hansen and Questie Dawn Newton Barker. He attended South Fremont High School and was about to start his senior year and graduate in 2021.
Mitchell was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He participated in Boy Scouts, cross country, school plays and was an amazing wrestler. He qualified and wrestled at State the past two years. His team won State Championship in spring of 2020. He was so proud. Mitchell worked at Big J's in St. Anthony. He loved everybody he worked with and every customer through the door. Mitchell had a spunk and wit about him that was unforgettable. He was very adventurous and was always up for trying anything at least once. Mitchell had the biggest heart and loved his family fiercely. He was a hard worker, a charmer, and had a love for life. Mitchell will to be greatly missed and the world is not the same without him in it.
Mitchell is survived by his mother, Questie (Jarrod) Barker of St. Anthony, Idaho father, Johnathan Mitch (Megan) Hansen of South Jordan, Utah. Siblings, Chloe Dawn Hansen, Nicholas Wayne Hansen both of St. Anthony, Kaylyn Nichole Hansen Cassar of Thousand Oaks, CA. Grandparents Jeff and Cathy Schroeder of St Anthony, Idaho, Que and Lynda Hansen of Draper, Utah, and Jim and Robyn Barker of St. Anthony, Idaho.
There will be a viewing Wednesday night July 22 at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. The funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23rd at the St. Anthony Stake Center. The interment and luncheon to follow at the St. Anthony 4th ward. Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com