1930 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Molly Kathleen Keller Cline, of Potomac, MD, passed away on January 17, 2019, from complications due to dementia.



Molly was born September 3, 1930, in Elyria, OH. The 2nd daughter and youngest child of Louis (Louie) Conrad Keller and Margaret (Peg) Holcombe Keller, Molly grew up in Elyria and then Findlay, OH. She attended the public education system in Findlay, OH, where her father was an educator and Vice Principal at Findlay High School plus serving as the basketball and swim coach.



Molly graduated from Findlay High School in 1948 and Oberlin College in 1952, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.



Molly married James (Jim) Edward Cline, Ph.D., on July 14, 1956 at the First Methodist Church in Findlay, OH. Together they raised four children.



Jim and Molly moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1957. Molly enjoyed the outdoor activities Idaho had to offer with her growing family. Molly enjoyed an active social life in Idaho Falls with many close friends. In addition, she was actively involved in the political arena with the campaigns for Governor Cecil Andrus and Senator Frank Church. At the request of Governor Andrus, she served on the Idaho Commission for the Arts in the early 1970s.



The Clines moved to the Washington, D.C. area in 1974. They lived in Potomac, MD where Molly was a member of the Smithsonian Institution and supporter of the National Symphony. Molly enjoyed the springtime in the DC area, often visiting the National Arboretum and other beautiful gardens in the area.



Molly was an avid reader and read to her growing children. The most memorable to her children are the Winnie the Pooh series by A. A. Milne and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz series by L. Frank Baum. This instilled the love of reading to her children.



In 2013, Molly and Jim moved from their home of almost 30 years to Collington, a retirement community in Mitchellville, MD.



Molly is survived by her four children, Katharine Kay (Michael Lee) of San Diego, CA; Christopher Abbott of Salt Lake City, UT; Elizabeth Jane (Ronald Hinds) of Elizabeth, CO; and Edward Arthur (Mei Li) of Campbell, CA, three granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.



Molly was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Keller Becker; and her husband of almost 60 years, Jim Cline.



A graveside celebration will be held August 2, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend may meet at the corner of West 21st Street and Calkins Avenue at 10 a.m. to join the procession.



Molly is having her ashes placed in the Westwood Cemetery in Oberlin, OH